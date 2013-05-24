Video

Police have arrested two men after RAF jets were scrambled to escort a passenger plane travelling from Pakistan to the UK.

The Typhoons diverted the plane from Manchester airport to Stansted where emergency services were standing by.

The Pakistan International Airline plane, with about 300 people on board, was on its way from Lahore and was due to land in Manchester.

Mr Munsif, a passenger sitting at the front of the plane, said the pilot announced someone had made threats against the crew.