A British man has been convicted of killing his girlfriend on the Greek island of Crete three years ago.

Luke Walker, 25, of Brierley Hill, West Midlands, was found guilty of inflicting grievous bodily harm leading to the death of Chelsea Hyndman, 20, from Castleford, in May 2010.

Mr Walker's father told the BBC's Mark Lowen that the family were "devastated" by the conviction.