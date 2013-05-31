Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Crossrail tunnel breaks through into Canary Wharf station
The Crossrail project has reached its biggest milestone so far - one of its tunnelling machines has broken through into the station at Canary Wharf.
Europe's biggest infrastructure project is now more than one-third complete.
The 73-mile long Crossrail will link Maidenhead with east London and due to be completed in 2018.
Elaine Thelen reports.
Pictures courtesy of Crossrail.
-
31 May 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window