Help for Heroes bike ride heads to London

The charity Help for Heroes says it has been swamped with donations after drummer Lee Rigby was killed in Woolwich, wearing one of their tops.

Hundreds of cyclists are riding into London to raise money for the charity on Sunday.

Although the fundraising event was planned before his death, organisers says his murder has led to an 'outpouring of support' and thousands of people are expected to line the route.

The BBC's Simon Clemison spoke to ex-soldier and musician James Blunt about why he was taking part.