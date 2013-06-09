Media player
Video
Male train drivers in Sweden start wearing skirts
A dozen male train drivers in Sweden have started wearing skirts to work in a bid to keep cool in the capital city Stockholm.
The train company's dress code forbids employees from wearing shorts but has given its blessing for employees to wear skirts.
Joanne de Frias reports.
09 Jun 2013
