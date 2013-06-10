Media player
Prince Edward visits Prince Philip in hospital
Prince Edward has visited Prince Philip on his 92nd birthday, as the duke continues to recover from surgery.
The Duke of Edinburgh underwent exploratory abdominal surgery at the London Clinic on Friday.
Asked how his father was, Prince Edward said: "Well, thank you."
Daniella Relph reports.
10 Jun 2013
These are external links and will open in a new window