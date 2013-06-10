Britain"s Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex, waves to the press as he leaves the London Clinic, where Britain"s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, is recovering following an exploratory abdominal surgery
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Prince Edward visits Prince Philip in hospital

Prince Edward has visited Prince Philip on his 92nd birthday, as the duke continues to recover from surgery.

The Duke of Edinburgh underwent exploratory abdominal surgery at the London Clinic on Friday.

Asked how his father was, Prince Edward said: "Well, thank you."

Daniella Relph reports.

  • 10 Jun 2013
Go to next video: Gun salutes mark Duke's birthday