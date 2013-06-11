Media player
London's Romanian 'shanty town'
An abandoned football ground in North London has been transformed into a shanty town of Romanians; a migrant community living in appalling conditions but desperate for work.
Up to 50 people, mainly men, live in makeshift wooden shacks with roofs made of plastic bags and sheeting held down by bricks.
Stephen Chittenden reports from the camp for Victoria Derbyshire's 5Live programme.
11 Jun 2013
