French air traffic strike grounds UK flights
More than 330 flights in the UK have been cancelled because of a two-day strike by French air traffic controllers.
They are protesting against EU plans to create a single European airspace.
Passengers in the UK are being advised to check with their airline to see if services are running.
Christian Fraser reports.
12 Jun 2013
