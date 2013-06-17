Media player
Julian Assange: Ecuador will continue to grant asylum
Ecuador's foreign minister has said its embassy in London will continue to provide political asylum to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.
Ricardo Patino was speaking after talks with his UK counterpart, William Hague.
Mr Assange has been staying inside the embassy for the past year to avoid extradition to Sweden.
17 Jun 2013
