Art collector Charles Saatchi has been cautioned for assault after images of him grasping his wife Nigella Lawson by the neck appeared in a newspaper.

Scotland Yard said a 70-year-old man "voluntarily attended a central London police station and accepted a caution for assault" on Monday afternoon.

Mr Saatchi had reportedly said the photos in the Sunday People showed "a playful tiff". Nigella Lawson has not commented.

Lisa Hampele reports.