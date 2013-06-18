Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Charles Saatchi cautioned for Nigella Lawson assault
Art collector Charles Saatchi has been cautioned for assault after images of him grasping his wife Nigella Lawson by the neck appeared in a newspaper.
Scotland Yard said a 70-year-old man "voluntarily attended a central London police station and accepted a caution for assault" on Monday afternoon.
Mr Saatchi had reportedly said the photos in the Sunday People showed "a playful tiff". Nigella Lawson has not commented.
Lisa Hampele reports.
-
18 Jun 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window