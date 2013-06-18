Images of the couple outside the restaurant appeared in the Sunday People
Charles Saatchi cautioned for Nigella Lawson assault

Art collector Charles Saatchi has been cautioned for assault after images of him grasping his wife Nigella Lawson by the neck appeared in a newspaper.

Scotland Yard said a 70-year-old man "voluntarily attended a central London police station and accepted a caution for assault" on Monday afternoon.

Mr Saatchi had reportedly said the photos in the Sunday People showed "a playful tiff". Nigella Lawson has not commented.

