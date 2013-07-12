Media player
T in the Park festival given fake ecstasy pill warning
Police in Scotland are worried that a deadly batch of ecstasy pills could get into the hands of festival goers at the T in the Park event this weekend.
The tablets, which are thought to contain a toxic material called PMA, have been linked to the deaths of 17 young people over the last three months.
Laura Bicker reports.
12 Jul 2013
