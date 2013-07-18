Media player
UK heatwave: Ambulance callouts up during hot weather
There has been a 30% increase in ambulance callouts in recent days as the UK is gripped by a heatwave.
Health warnings have been issued in London and the south east by the Met Office following the hottest day of the year on Wednesday.
Alexandra Mackenzie reports.
18 Jul 2013
