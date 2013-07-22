Press Secretary Ed Perkins on steps of St Mary's hospital
Royal baby: Prince William and Catherine welcome baby boy

The Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to a baby boy, Kensington Palace has announced.

The baby was delivered at 16:24 BST at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, west London, weighing 8lb 6oz.

The Duke of Cambridge said in a statement the couple "could not be happier". He and the duchess will remain in the hospital overnight.

  • 22 Jul 2013
