Labour MP Stella Creasey receives rape threats on Twitter
An MP says she has received threats of rape after speaking out on behalf of a campaigner targeted by Twitter trolls.
Stella Creasy, who represents Labour in Walthamstow, has called for the social networking site to do more to deal with abuse.
She spoke to BBC Radio 4's The World At One about the offensive material sent to her, after she publicly supported campaigner Caroline Criado-Perez.
29 Jul 2013
