Video

Operating as an unlicensed private detective is to be illegal in England and Wales, the home secretary has said.

The Home Office said it wanted to "ensure rigorous standards" in an industry where "rogue investigators" had been infringing privacy.

Anyone can currently set themselves up as a private investigator, regardless of their skills or even criminal convictions.

Lawyer Kate McMahon said her law firm used private investigators "on almost every case", but stressed it ensures all information is gathered legally and within guidelines.