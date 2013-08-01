Video

Charities and parenting groups have expressed deep concern about the circumstances in which a four-year-old boy was murdered by his mother and her partner.

Daniel Pelka from Coventry died after months of starvation and systematic abuse.

Despite numerous opportunities to save him, the authorities did not intervene.

Magdelena Luczak and her partner, Mariusz Krezolek, will be sentenced for his murder on Friday.

Jon Ironmonger reports.