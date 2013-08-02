Media player
Oil drilling begins at Sussex protest site
Exploratory drilling for oil has finally begun near the village of Balcombe in West Sussex, despite nine days of protests against the possibility of fracking at the site.
Energy company Cuadrilla says it will only consider fracking at the site if no oil or gas is found in the rocks beneath by conventional means.
On Thursday six protesters were arrested, bringing the total detained at the site so far to 31.
Duncan Kennedy reports.
02 Aug 2013
