Aerial view of Gibraltar
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

What is Spain v Gibraltar row about?

The Prime Minister says he has 'serious concerns' over Spanish proposals to charge a fee for crossing the border into Gibraltar.

Spain has said it is considering a range of proposals including a new 50 euro (£43) fee to cross the border into the British territory.

The chief minister of Gibraltar has accused Spain of sabre-rattling and "acting like North Korea" in the continuing dispute over fishing rights.

Tom Burridge reports.

  • 05 Aug 2013
Go to next video: Gibraltar border delays end