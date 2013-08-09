Illegal immigration van
Home office 'go home' campaign probed by ASA

A government pilot scheme to clamp down on illegal immigration is being investigated by the advertising watchdog.

The campaign, which saw vans drive through London calling on illegal immigrants to leave, sparked 60 complaints to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA).

The ASA said it had also been "flooded" with calls in support of the scheme following its decision to investigate.

June Kelly reports.

