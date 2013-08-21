Video

Standing on top of a plane flying at 100 miles per hour isn't a typical school holiday activity, but for two nine-year-old girls today it was a route straight into the record books.

Rose Powell and Flame Brewer took to the skies in two biplanes over Gloucestershire to become the world's youngest wing-walkers.

The girls wanted to use the challenge as a way of raising money and awareness for the Duchenne Children's Trust, which raises money for research into the fatal genetic disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Jon Kay reports.