David Miranda
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

David Miranda: Police inquiry over 'sensitive' material

Police have launched a criminal inquiry after seizing thousands of classified intelligence documents from the partner of a Guardian journalist.

Scotland Yard says it is examining the "highly sensitive material" after detaining David Miranda at Heathrow airport on Sunday.

An injunction limits them from looking at, copying or sharing any information except to protect national security.

June Kelly reports.

  • 22 Aug 2013
Go to next video: 'They forced me to give my passwords'