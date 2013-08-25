Video

England were denied a probable victory over Australia in the final Ashes Test when bad light ensured the match ended in a draw, concluding a a 3-0 series win for the hosts.

Set a target of 227 by Michael Clarke's ambitious declaration, England needed 21 more from 24 balls with five wickets in hand when play was called to a halt by the umpires at 19:36 BST.

The decision was greeted with boos from the crowd, but under International Cricket Council regulations the umpires were obliged to take the players off once the light had faded to the same level as when they had stopped play on Thursday evening.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the match, fans said they were "disappointed" with the decision, with some calling for the rules to be changed.