When eight-year-old Cieran Kelso lost his legs to meningitis as a baby, his family were determined he would still lead an active life. His father Gary raised enough money to buy him prosthetic flippers so he could go swimming with his friends.

But this summer he realised an even bigger dream. He travelled to Florida and swim with Winter, a dolphin who lost her tail in a crab trap.

Cieran, Gary and step Mum Gemma spoke to BBC Breakfast's Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty about the experience.