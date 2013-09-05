Vehicles piled up in Sheppey crash
Sheppey crossing crash: Dozens hurt in multi-vehicle accident

Dozens of people have been injured in a multi-vehicle crash in thick fog on the A249 Sheppey crossing in Kent.

Eight of those hurt in the collisions have serious injuries.

Firefighters said they freed five people from their vehicles on the southbound carriageway.

Andrew Verity reports.

