Marking 500th anniversary of Flodden

It was the day when Scotland lost a King. Five hundred years ago, at the Battle of Flodden, in Northumberland, the Scottish army suffered a devastating defeat at the hands of the English.

Almost 14,000 soldiers died in the fight, including King James the Fourth.

Now archaeologists are excavating the field where it happened, and hope the site might be declared a war grave.

Fiona Trott reports.

  • 08 Sep 2013
