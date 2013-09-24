Media player
Was the 'white-widow' radicalised in Aylesbury?
A British woman is thought to be among militants who killed at least 62 people at a Kenyan shopping centre.
The possibility that Samantha Lewthwaite, the widow of 7 July suicide bomber Germaine Lindsay, could be involved was raised by a Kenyan government minister during an interview on US TV.
Raj Khan, the former Mayor of Aylesbury and friend of Samantha Lewthwaite, wondered if she was radicalised while living in the Buckinghamshire town
24 Sep 2013
