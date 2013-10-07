Video

A year ago this week, the Pakistani teenager Malala Yousafzai was on a bus coming home from school when she was shot in the head by the Taliban.

It was a moment that sparked shock and anger in Pakistan and around the world - the targeting of a schoolgirl because she had spoken out for girls' rights to education.

Malala is now living in Birmingham and spoke to the Today programme's Mishal Husain in her first interview since the shooting.

"It was difficult to adjust to this new culture and new society" she said, when asked about her new life in the UK, after moving from Pakistan.

"I'm still following my own culture... this Western society accepts other culture, so it's a good thing," she said.

She defined her role by adding: "I'm a campaigner of education, I am a children's rights activist and I'm a women's rights activist."

But she added that in Pakistan it was very precious and prestigious for a girl to go to school - "we know that terrorists are afraid of the power of education."

