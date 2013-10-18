Media player
Illegal immigrant warning texts attract 140 complaints
Text messages and emails aimed at illegal immigrants have attracted around 140 complaints after some people were wrongly accused.
The Home Office defended its policy of contacting almost 60,000 people to tell them they may not have leave to remain in the UK, saying just 14 people were mistakenly asked if they had overstayed their visa.
Iain Watson reports.
18 Oct 2013
