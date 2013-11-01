Charlene Downes
Charlene Downes appeal 10 years after disappearance

Police investigating the murder of a teenager in Blackpool 10 years ago have appealed for new witnesses to come forward.

Officers made the fresh request for information on the anniversary of 14-year-old Charlene Downes' disappearance.

They believe she was one of a number of girls who were groomed for sex by men.

Ed Thomas reports.

  • 01 Nov 2013