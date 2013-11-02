Media player
Maidstone incident: POA warned of 'growing discontent'
The Prison Officers Association has blamed staff shortages at Maidstone Prison for an incident at the jail on Saturday.
The disturbance involved up to 40 inmates, but was later resolved.
The POA's vice-chairman Ralph Valerio said: "Prison officers have been warning for sometime that because there are less of them available... there is growing discontent."
02 Nov 2013
