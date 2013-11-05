Media player
Guy Fawkes protest in central London on Bonfire Night
Several hundred protesters, many wearing Guy Fawkes masks, blocked Parliament Square in central London as part of a global protest called the Million Mask March.
Many demonstrators staged a Bonfire Night burning of energy bills to voice their opposition to rising costs of fuel.
05 Nov 2013
