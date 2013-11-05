Protester in Guy Fawkes mask
Guy Fawkes protest in central London on Bonfire Night

Several hundred protesters, many wearing Guy Fawkes masks, blocked Parliament Square in central London as part of a global protest called the Million Mask March.

Many demonstrators staged a Bonfire Night burning of energy bills to voice their opposition to rising costs of fuel.

  • 05 Nov 2013
