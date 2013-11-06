CCTV captures catalytic converter theft
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Catalytic converter thefts double in three years

Thefts of catalytic converters from motor vehicles have more than doubled over the past three years, a BBC investigation has found.

Almost 25,000 thefts were reported to police forces between 2010 and the first half of this year.

The devices contain valuable metals which can fetch several hundreds of pounds as scrap.

Nicola Beckford reports.

  • 06 Nov 2013
Go to next video: Catalytic converter firm expands