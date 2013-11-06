Media player
Catalytic converter thefts double in three years
Thefts of catalytic converters from motor vehicles have more than doubled over the past three years, a BBC investigation has found.
Almost 25,000 thefts were reported to police forces between 2010 and the first half of this year.
The devices contain valuable metals which can fetch several hundreds of pounds as scrap.
Nicola Beckford reports.
06 Nov 2013
