Media player
Video
Sewage plant to produce farm fertiliser
A £2m reactor that turns sewage into fertiliser has been installed by Thames Water at a plant in Berkshire.
The nutrient-recovery facility takes wastewater from the Slough Trading Estate and turns the phosphorous in it into crystalline fertiliser pellets.
Graham Satchell reports.
06 Nov 2013
