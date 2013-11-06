Sewage tank
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sewage plant to produce farm fertiliser

A £2m reactor that turns sewage into fertiliser has been installed by Thames Water at a plant in Berkshire.

The nutrient-recovery facility takes wastewater from the Slough Trading Estate and turns the phosphorous in it into crystalline fertiliser pellets.

Graham Satchell reports.

  • 06 Nov 2013
Go to next video: Why Thames Water wants higher bills