May: 'PCCs made some mistakes and errors'
The Home Secretary has said police and crime commissioners have been responsible for "mistakes and errors of judgement - some possibly serious".
Theresa May's comments came in an assessment of PCCs in their first year.
Speaking in central London, Mrs May said Police and Crime Commissioners were accountable to their electorate.
07 Nov 2013
