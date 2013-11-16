Video

For centuries the hills of Dartmoor have been home to thousands of ponies but tough economic conditions are threatening their existence.

Conservationists say the number of Dartmoor ponies has plummeted from about 25,000 in the 1930s to just 1,000.

Their value has plummeted, and those that fail to sell at market are sold off as meat for local zoos.

Sarah Ransome reports.