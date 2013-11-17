Hand holding
PM rejects call to lower age of consent to 15

The prime minister has rejected a call from a leading expert on public health to lower the age of consent to 15.

Faculty of Public Health president Prof John Ashton said society had to accept that about a third of all boys and girls were having sex at 14 or 15.

  • 17 Nov 2013
