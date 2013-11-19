Media player
Man heats home with over 4000 Christmas lights
A man from Dumfries has found a rather unusual way to heat his home - by using thousands of Christmas lights.
Darrel Piper, who put up the lights in September, claims that it is cheaper for him to use the lights as a source of warmth, rather than paying for gas.
He has a total of 4050 lights in his front room - with one set being 76-years-old.
He told BBC Radio 5 live's Drive: "The neighbours thought I was mad to start with, but they're used to it now."
19 Nov 2013
