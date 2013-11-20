Delegates at the Church of England's general synod
Church of England synod vote 'paves way' for female bishops

The Church of England's ruling body has voted in favour of proposals which could allow the ordination of women bishops next year.

Members of the general synod passed a motion with 378 in favour, eight against and 25 abstentions.

Robert Pigott reports.

