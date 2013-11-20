Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Church of England synod vote 'paves way' for female bishops
The Church of England's ruling body has voted in favour of proposals which could allow the ordination of women bishops next year.
Members of the general synod passed a motion with 378 in favour, eight against and 25 abstentions.
Robert Pigott reports.
-
20 Nov 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window