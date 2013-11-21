Det Insp Kevin Hyland from the Metropolitan Police Human Trafficking Unit
'Slavery' women highly traumatised, say police

Three women who had been held "as slaves" at a house in London for 30 years, are highly traumatised, police say.

Det Insp Kevin Hyland, from the Metropolitan Police Human Trafficking Unit, said that he had never seen anything of this magnitude before.

Two suspects, a 67-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman, have been arrested.

