London 'slavery' case women met 'in collective'
Two of three women who were allegedly held as slaves in London for at least 30 years met a man who has been arrested via a collective, police say.
Officers said they met "through a shared political ideology" before living together.
Three women were rescued last month from a house in London after one of them called a charity asking for help.
Daniela Relph reports.
23 Nov 2013
