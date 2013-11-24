Prince Harry has arrived in Antarctica to take part in a race to the South Pole to raise money for injured veterans.

Three teams are expecting to trek up to 12 miles (20km) a day, coping with temperatures as low as minus 45C.

Ahead of the challenge, which begins in the coming days, the prince got a taste of the unsteady conditions that he will face during the gruelling trek.

Despite slipping on the snow, he still kept his sense of humour, joking that of all the places he should fall, it had to be right in front of the camera.