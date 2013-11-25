Victims of stalking are being let down by police and prosecutors, a year after laws were introduced in England and Wales to help protect them, an advice group is warning.

Paladin says just a quarter of officers have been trained in the legislation, which says victims' fear of violence must be taken into account when it comes to bringing charges.

Sam Taylor, who has been stalked, says the system is not set up to deal with the problem.

She said there was no physical violence with the man she lived with for four years, until she asked him to leave, when he tried to kill her.

She said she had been assessed as being at high risk of homicide, but he was allowed to live five minutes round the corner from her house.