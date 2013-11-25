The Police Federation, which represents rank-and-file officers, says it has concerns about some recommendations in a review of policing in England and Wales led by former Metropolitan Police Commissioner Lord Stevens.

Lord Stevens says in his report that officers should gain "chartered" status when they are properly accredited.

Vice-chair of the Police Federation, Steve White, told BBC Breakfast "we're a little bit concerned that if you go down a chartered status - and you're accountable to a body rather than the law - what's to stop police officers out there saying, actually I need to make this arrest because I need to prove to the chartered body that I'm doing my job properly."