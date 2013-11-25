A train driver, who needed counselling after a person took their own life in front of his train, has spoken to the BBC.

Mark Lee, who works for East Coast Trains, needed 10 weeks off work after the incident in 2006.

Mr Lee told BBC Radio 5 live's Victoria Derbyshire: "He looked at me and just ran and jumped... He went straight under my train. I couldn't believe what I was seeing, what was happening."

The full 5 live documentary 'Life on the line' - will broadcast at 21:00 BST on Sunday 1st December. For details of organisations that offer advice and support visit the BBC'S Action Line website.