A counsellor has spoken about the "traumatising" effects that suicides have on train drivers.

Steve Tollerton from the Samaritans told BBC Radio 5 live's Victoria Derbyshire: "They often feel guilty and responsible.

"It can bring to the surface such painful emotions... Those images get imprinted in your head and you never ever forget."

The full 5 live documentary 'Life on the line' - will broadcast at 21:00 BST on Sunday 1st December. For details of organisations that offer advice and support visit the BBC's Action Line website.