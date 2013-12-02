Media player
Glasgow helicopter crash: Wreckage lifted from pub
Rescuers have removed a helicopter which crashed into a busy Glasgow pub killing at least nine people.
The wreckage of the Police Scotland aircraft was winched from The Clutha, where it came down at 22:25 on Friday.
David Goodhew, Assistant Chief Fire Officer, described the operation.
02 Dec 2013
