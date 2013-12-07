Queues of passengers at airport terminal
UK air travel delays to last into Sunday

A fault at a UK air traffic control centre has left thousands of people stranded and delayed at the UK's biggest airports.

More than 200 flights were cancelled at Heathrow alone, with services at Stansted, Cardiff, Dublin, and Glasgow also affected.

The National Air Traffic Service said the problem at its Swanwick centre is now fixed - but the knock-on effect will continue into Sunday.

Richard Westcott reports.

