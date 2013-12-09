MPs are to examine problems hampering the implementation of the central pillar of government changes to the welfare system.

The Work and Pensions Secretary Iain Duncan Smith will have to explain why the timetable for the new Universal Credit scheme - which will eventually be claimed by around seven million people - has extended past the 2017 deadline.

He will also face questions about the money already spent on the project and why IT systems have run into trouble.

Chris Mason reports.