Dale Cregan: Police killer's mother 'helped wanted son'
Double police-killer Dale Cregan was helped to stay on the run by his mother and a police worker, a jury heard.
Anita Cregan, 56, denies perverting the course of justice, at Manchester Crown Court.
Greater Manchester Police worker Kathryn Smith, 25, and Sean Booth, 30, deny conspiracy with intent to pervert the course of justice.
Judith Moritz reports from Manchester Crown Court.
11 Dec 2013
