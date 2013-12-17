The UK government has said the death of a British doctor imprisoned in Syria amounts to "murder".

An official in Damascus said Abbas Khan - a 32 year-old surgeon from London - had committed suicide in his cell on Monday morning.

Mr Khan's brother, Shahnawaz Khan, said he felt "utter despair" at the news, but was also proud his brother had died doing something he believed in.

His family had been told by the Syrian authorities he would be freed in a few days' time.